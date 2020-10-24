First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

