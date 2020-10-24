First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

