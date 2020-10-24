First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

