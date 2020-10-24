First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

