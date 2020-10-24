First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$19.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -40.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$867,900. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$95,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,124,075. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $412,100 in the last three months.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
