First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$19.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -40.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.4223504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$867,900. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$95,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,124,075. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $412,100 in the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.