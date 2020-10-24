First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
Shares of FEI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $12.32.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
