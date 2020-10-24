First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile
