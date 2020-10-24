First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
Shares of FPL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.
About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd
