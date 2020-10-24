First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FPL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

