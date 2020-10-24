Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,315 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.21% of Fiserv worth $143,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

