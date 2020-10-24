Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,128,000.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

