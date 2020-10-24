Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE DFP opened at $27.49 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

