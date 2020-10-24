Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

