Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $16.97 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.