Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

FFC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

