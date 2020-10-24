Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Shares of FLC opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $24.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile
