Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of FLC opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

