Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $30,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

