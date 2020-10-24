Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 466,060 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

