Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $12.20 on Friday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.