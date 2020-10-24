Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

