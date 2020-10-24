Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Forterra during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

