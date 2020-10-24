Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.