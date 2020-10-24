Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

FCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

