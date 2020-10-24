Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $20.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

FCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

