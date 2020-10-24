Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $20.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

FCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

