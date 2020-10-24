Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $339,893.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,363,412.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,402.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,714 shares of company stock worth $1,677,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FREQ opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.20 million and a P/E ratio of -17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $28.78.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
