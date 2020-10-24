Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $339,893.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,363,412.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,402.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,714 shares of company stock worth $1,677,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 942,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 476,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREQ opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.20 million and a P/E ratio of -17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

