Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RESI. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

RESI stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

