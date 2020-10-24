Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.89 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $130,866.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,887,440 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

