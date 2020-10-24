Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Cohen & Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:COHN) Head to Head Comparison

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) and Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.48 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. -3.82% 10.44% 0.06% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Futu has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 46.12%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Summary

Cohen & Company Inc. beats Futu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.