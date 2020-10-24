GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.37.

NYSE:GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in GAP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GAP by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

