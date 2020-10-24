GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

