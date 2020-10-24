GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

