Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,855,117 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

