General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

