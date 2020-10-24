General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.