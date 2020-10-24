Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $601.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.54.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genesis Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

