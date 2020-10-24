Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 23rd

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.