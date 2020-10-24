Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE G opened at $37.00 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

