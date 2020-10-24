Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 170.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,257 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

