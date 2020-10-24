George Livery Sells 20,202 Shares of BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA) Stock

BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA) insider George Livery sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39), for a total transaction of A$11,010.09 ($7,864.35).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.31.

About BOD Australia

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

