GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,580 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,343.80 ($17.56) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,324.40 ($17.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,461.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,573.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11403.5791048 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

