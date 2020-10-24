GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

