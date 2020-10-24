Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $255.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

