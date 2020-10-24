Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Up 19%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price was up 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 5,682,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,963% from the average daily volume of 112,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The firm has a market cap of $503,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

