GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GoHealth stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

