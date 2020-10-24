Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 43.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

