Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €4.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.