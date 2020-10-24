Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $46.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 59,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 751,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 31,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

