Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,260,244.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $2,260,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,497,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $984,385.44.

On Thursday, September 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Mark Evan Jones sold 36,039 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $3,153,412.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,812 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,876,013.84.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,291,496.21.

On Friday, September 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 19,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $1,920,041.24.

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,381,928.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $3,485,438.81.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,892,760.09.

GSHD opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 311.07 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

