Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,582 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

