Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) versus Ekso Bionics (NYSE:EKSO) Critical Survey

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Graf Industrial alerts:

This table compares Graf Industrial and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.83 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.38

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Graf Industrial and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16% Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Graf Industrial and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.08%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Graf Industrial.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Graf Industrial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graf Industrial Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.